Lewis Ferguson completes comeback victory as Aberdeen reach top six

Aberdeen came from behind to earn a 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Covid-hit Dundee at Pittodrie which moved them into the top six.

Leigh Griffiths’ 30-yard free-kick was a fantastic opener for Dundee, but the visitors were open at the back and allowed Ryan Hedges a scrappy equaliser just five minutes later, with Lewis Ferguson putting his side in front with 20 minutes to go.

Dundee were missing several squad members after a positive Covid test on the morning game saw them missing the affected player and five further individuals deemed to be close contacts.

That saw them name just four substitutes for the game including 17 year-old Callum Lamb, 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay, who registered as a player to boost the numbers, and goalkeeper Harrison Sharp, named as an outfield sub.

But the starting XI was certainly recognisable, and Griffiths shocked the limited home support with a stunning opening goal after just seven minutes.

The on-loan Celtic man was fouled by Ross McCrorie and stepped up himself to rocket an unstoppable free-kick past Joe Lewis and into the top left corner of the net.

But Dundee, playing in a 5-3-2 formation, looked ragged at the back and Aberdeen were soon level as Hedges exchanged passes with Teddy Jenks before squeezing a low shot past goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Aberdeen would go on to shade the rest of the half, but neither goalkeeper was tested again before the interval, with the best chances falling to Hedges and right-back Calvin Ramsay, although both ended up in the stand behind the goal.

The home side made a fast start to the second half and felt they should have had a penalty when a Christian Ramirez header seemed to come off a Dundee hand, but only a corner was awarded by referee Nick Walsh.

Hedges had another effort shortly after, with Legzdins getting down low to his left to beat away the effort, but the game would soon settle down, and Aberdeen were dealt a blow as Marley Watkins was forced off through injury.

But just a minute later, Ferguson fired home a superb drive from the edge of the penalty area to put Aberdeen in front.

They looked the more likely to score again, but Aberdeen were nearly caught out in the final minute as both centre halves got caught under a long ball, with Funso Ojo having to hack the ball to safety.