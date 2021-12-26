Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Vela on target as Shrewsbury cruise to victory at Fleetwood

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:03 pm
Josh Vela was on target as Shrewsbury beat Fleetwood (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ryan Bowman, Josh Vela and Daniel Udoh all scored second-half goals as Shrewsbury beat Fleetwood 3-0 to climb above their hosts in the Sky Bet League One table.

The Shrews’ leading scorer scored five minutes into the second half, with Vela doubling the lead with a fine finish and Udoh adding insult to injury for Fleetwood with a stunning third.

The first half saw precious few chances for either side, with the defences standing firm and final-third passes going astray time and again.

Harrison Biggins had Fleetwood’s only shot of the opening period, a long-range effort that went narrowly wide of the goal.

At the other end, goalkeeper Alex Cairns saved a lob by Bowman and watched a scuffed shot from Nathanael Ogbeta bounce harmlessly wide.

The deadlock was broken five minutes after the restart, Luke Leahy and Ogbeta combining for the latter to set up Bowman with a simple tap-in for his ninth of the season.

Vela effortlessly picked out the bottom corner of the goal with around 20 minutes remaining to make it 2-0.

And Udoh produced a thumping third that crashed in off the bar to secure the three points in style for Shrewsbury.

