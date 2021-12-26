Late Scott Twine winner boosts MK Dons as Lincoln are beaten

An error occurred. Please try again.

Play-off chasing MK Dons came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Lincoln thanks to Scott Twine’s last-minute goal.

The visitors trailed 2-0 at half-time after conceding twice inside the opening eight minutes, but a Twine brace and Matt O’Riley strike in the second half completed an unlikely win.

Warren O’Hora turned Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross into his own net after four minutes as Lincoln got off to a dream start.

It got even worse for MK when Daniel Harvie gave a penalty away after he picked the ball up expecting a foul that never came, with Chris Maguire taking full advantage (eight).

Mohamed Eisa and Twine tested Josh Griffiths with shots as the Dons pushed before half-time, and Twine pulled a goal back with a cool finish after Eisa picked him out (59).

Eisa should have levelled when he blazed over from six yards out three minutes later but O’Riley smashed home a brilliant equaliser from the edge of the box with 15 minutes left.

And Twine gave the visitors all three points after his acrobatic effort went in with the aid of a deflection in the 90th minute.