Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham’s run ended by Sean McConville

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:05 pm
Accrington Stanley’s Sean McConville (third left) celebrates (Nigel French/PA)
Accrington Stanley’s Sean McConville (third left) celebrates (Nigel French/PA)

Sean McConville scored the winner against table-topping Rotherham to end their 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions in a 1-0 win at the Wham Stadium.

Captain McConville struck in the 75th minute with an acrobatic scissor kick from around six yards out after the Millers had failed to clear their lines.

Rotherham stay top of the table by two points – but have played two games more than Wigan.

After a presentation for 20 years in charge of Stanley over two spells for manager John Coleman and his assistant Jimmy Bell, it was a lively first half.

Rotherham frontman Freddie Ladapo had two good chances saved by Toby Savin while Michael Smith had a header cleared off the line by Ross Sykes.

For Stanley, McConville’s early blast was blocked, Colby Bishop had a strike ruled out for offside and Ethan Hamilton was denied by keeper Viktor Johansson.

There were scrambles in both boxes after the break and Johansson did well to keep out Stanley’s Tommy Leigh on the hour mark after he had raced clean through.

Then came the decider with Leigh’s ball into the box causing chaos and McConville pounced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal