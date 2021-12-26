Matt Robinson double fires Dagenham to victory at Dover By Press Association December 26, 2021, 5:17 pm Matt Robinson, left, bagged a brace for Dagenham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Matt Robinson brace made it back-to-back wins for Dagenham as they beat Dover 2-0. Robinson put the visitors in front just 10 minutes into the game and they quickly came close to scoring again through Junior Morias. Mo Sagaf was then able to pick Robinson out and the midfielder got his second of the game in the 36th minute. Dagenham continued to press and Dover goalkeeper Josh Bexon made a good save in the second half to deny Morias. The hosts had a chance towards the end of the game from a dangerous ball curled into the box but Elliot Justham was able to save as they remain without a win this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stephen Crainey believes Fleetwood deserved victory at Morecambe Raheem Sterling’s landmark goal earns Manchester City victory over 10-man Wolves Mark Robinson looks at the positives as Wimbledon down Cheltenham in thriller Mohamed Salah nets brace as Liverpool claim record-breaking victory at Everton