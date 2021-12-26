Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antoni Sarcevic opens scoring account as five-star Stockport beat Altrincham

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:19 pm
Former Bolton midfielder Antoni Sarcevic netted for the first time for Stockport (Nigel French/PA)
Antoni Sarcevic claimed his maiden Stockport strike as County thrashed Altrincham 5-1 in the National League.

Will Collar netted his fourth goal in three games as County ran riot in the first half at Edgeley Park, with Paddy Madden, Scott Quigley and Ollie Crankshaw also finding the net.

County returned to winning ways in the league in style, following their 2-1 reverse at Torquay last time out.

Altrincham, meanwhile, slipped to their sixth match without a win in all competitions.

Former Bolton midfielder Sarcevic tapped home to hand the hosts an early lead before Madden doubled the advantage from close range.

Quigley blasted in from the edge of the area to cement the home side’s control, while Collar added a fourth before half-time.

Ryan Croasdale put through his own net before the break as Altrincham troubled the scorers but – at 4-1 – the game was as good as over by the interval.

Crankshaw then added a late fifth, trading passes with Sarcevic before volleying home from a tight angle.

