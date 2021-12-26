Arbroath move clear at Championship summit with comfortable win at Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael McKenna’s long-range strike and Anton Dowds’ late effort sent in-form Arbroath clear at the cinch Championship summit with a 3-0 win at Dunfermline.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s 12th goal of the season contributed to a solid win on the road to push Arbroath three points clear of Inverness in second.

Dowds then sealed the victory with Arbroath’s third late on, after Rhys Breen had put through his own net in the opening exchanges.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches in comfortable fashion and were ahead just six minutes in when Breen netted an own goal.

The 21-year-old defender wound up the unlucky party from an early attack from the visitors, who were then able to take control of the contest.

McKenna doubled Arbroath’s lead on the stroke of half-time, rifling into the top corner from outside the area with a smart strike.

Dowds laid on the effort then netted himself at the last to ensure Arbroath extended an unbeaten league run dating back to October 23.

Boss Dick Campbell’s side now boast six wins and four draws since their 2-1 league defeat at Raith Rovers.

The struggling Pars were left to slip to a third loss in their last four matches.