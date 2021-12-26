Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian claim comfortable win at Dundee United

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:37 pm
Kevin Nisbet set Hibernian on their way to victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian remained fifth in the cinch Premiership table with a comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Shaun Maloney’s men opened the scoring in the first half through Kevin Nisbet with Chris Cadden netting their second after the break.

United substitute Declan Glass scored what proved to be a late consolation goal for the home side before Jamie Murphy made it three for Hibs in stoppage time.

The victory was the Edinburgh club’s third Premiership win in a row but United have now lost five games in succession and have slipped to seventh in the table.

There was an early chance for Hibs winger Drey Wright in just the second minute but he dragged his 22-yard shot wide of Benjamin Siegrist’s right-hand post.

Maloney’s men took a grip on the game, dominating possession but without creating clear-cut opportunities.

However, the breakthrough eventually arrived in the 38th minute.

Cadden had a shot blocked by Scott McMann but the ball broke to Martin Boyle whose strike was fired home from close range by Nisbet.

United, though, were incensed that the goal had been allowed, claiming for offside. However, after consulting with his assistant David Roome, referee Willie Collum stood by his original decision with Hibs heading in at half-time in front.

Hibs keeper Matt Macey finally had a save to make in the 49th minute after Nicky Clark had been chopped down by Paul Hanlon just outside the visitors box.

The United striker stepped up to take the free-kick and tried to catch out Macey, hitting the ball low around the wall but the keeper was alert to the danger and made a save at his left-hand post.

Boyle then had a chance at the other end as he cut in from the left along the edge of the United box but his low shot was easily gathered by Siegrist.

Macey was called into action again in the 71st minute as Adrian Sporle hit a fierce angled drive that the keeper managed to push to safety at the expense of a corner.

United had used all three substitutions when Charlie Mulgrew had to go off injured in the 77th minute, and a minute later Hibs made it two against the 10-man Tangerines.

Boyle burst into the United box and cut the ball back to Cadden who clinically drilled a shot low past Siegrist into the bottom corner.

Glass pulled a goal back netted in the 90th minute when he cut in from the right to lash the ball high past Macey, but Hibs ensured there would be no late turnaround as they added a third deep into stoppage time through Murphy’s curling effort.

