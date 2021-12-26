Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Kane continues to pack a punch on Boxing Day

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:41 pm
Harry Kane scores against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane’s opener against Crystal Palace saw him match Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record for goals on Boxing Day.

The Tottenham striker has never failed to score in a fixture on December 26 and took his tally to nine in six games.

That matched the tally of former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City man Robbie Fowler and here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s Boxing Day matches.

2014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 2

  • 2014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 2 (Kane 1)
  • 2015: Tottenham 3 Norwich 0 (Kane 2)
  • 2017: Tottenham 5 Southampton 2 (Kane 3)
  • 2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0 (Kane 1)
  • 2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 (Kane 1)
  • 2021: Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0 (Kane 1)

Kane started as he would go on with a goal in his first minute of top-flight Boxing Day action, meeting Nacer Chadli’s cross to beat Wes Morgan and finish against the club where he previously spent a spell on loan. Leonardo Ulloa equalised before Christian Eriksen scored Tottenham’s winner.

2015: Tottenham 3 Norwich 0

Harry Kane, second right. celebrates his second goal against Norwich in December 2015
Kane, second right. celebrates his second goal against Norwich (Scott Heavey/PA)

Kane reached a club-record 27 league goals in the calendar year as he first won and converted a penalty before doubling the lead from Dele Alli’s pass. Tom Carroll rounded off the win as a substitute.

2017: Tottenham 5 Southampton 2

Harry Kane, centre, chips Fraser Forster for his third and Spurs' fifth
Kane chips Fraser Forster for his third and Spurs’ fifth (Steven Paston/PA)

Another record for Kane as he this time moved to 39 league goals for the calendar year in 36 games, beating Alan Shearer’s mark of 36 set in 1995. He headed in Eriksen’s free-kick for the opener, tucked in a second from Son Heung-min’s pass and clipped an impudent third past Fraser Forster from Alli’s through-ball.

2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0

Harry Kane, left, scores against Bournemouth on Boxing Day 2018
Kane kept up his record in 2018 against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham thrilled their home fans with five goals at Wembley for the second Christmas in succession, with Kane this time contributing just one as he brilliantly finished from Eriksen’s ball over the top.

2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Harry Kane scores against Brighton in 2019
Kane lashes home against Brighton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kane had a goal disallowed by VAR as his side trailed 1-0 at half-time to Adam Webster’s header, but he equalised at the second attempt after Mat Ryan saved his initial effort and Alli then netted a Spurs winner.

2021: Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0

Spurs made it 15 Boxing Day fixtures without defeat as the England captain set the ball rolling and Lucas Moura and Son made sure of victory against 10-man Palace, with Wilfried Zaha sent off.

