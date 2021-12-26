Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelty Hearts concede five goals to Annan in first defeat of season

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:53 pm
Kelty Hearts suffered their first defeat (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kelty Hearts suffered their first cinch League Two defeat of the season as they lost 5-1 at Annan.

Nathan Austin put the league leaders ahead after 36 minutes, but the two teams went into half-time level after Owen Moxon’s equaliser, while the visitors had Jordon Forster sent off following an incident as the teams left the field.

Michael Garrity’s strike just after the break and a hat-trick from substitute Tony Wallace then propelled the hosts to a resounding win.

Adam Corbett and Ross Forbes each scored twice in Stenhousemuir’s 4-3 success at Forfar. Sam Fisher, Scott Shepherd and Andy Munro were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

In the day’s remaining fixture, Lewis Wilson climbed off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Albion Rovers in their 3-2 home victory against Stranraer.

Charlie Reilly and Kieran Dolan had earlier scored for the hosts either side of goals from Paul Woods and Tommy Muir.

