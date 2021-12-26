Kelty Hearts concede five goals to Annan in first defeat of season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kelty Hearts suffered their first cinch League Two defeat of the season as they lost 5-1 at Annan.

Nathan Austin put the league leaders ahead after 36 minutes, but the two teams went into half-time level after Owen Moxon’s equaliser, while the visitors had Jordon Forster sent off following an incident as the teams left the field.

Michael Garrity’s strike just after the break and a hat-trick from substitute Tony Wallace then propelled the hosts to a resounding win.

Adam Corbett and Ross Forbes each scored twice in Stenhousemuir’s 4-3 success at Forfar. Sam Fisher, Scott Shepherd and Andy Munro were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

In the day’s remaining fixture, Lewis Wilson climbed off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Albion Rovers in their 3-2 home victory against Stranraer.

Charlie Reilly and Kieran Dolan had earlier scored for the hosts either side of goals from Paul Woods and Tommy Muir.