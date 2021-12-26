Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

It’s lacking class – Dundee boss unhappy with rejected request to call off game

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 5:57 pm
Dundee manager James McPake wanted the game at Aberdeen postponed (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake wanted the game at Aberdeen postponed (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee manager James McPake felt the SPFL put both sides at risk by rejecting a request for their cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen to be postponed.

The Dens Park side travelled north with a depleted squad after a positive Covid-19 test in their camp, with five further players deemed to be close contacts and also ruled out.

McPake refused to use the decision as an excuse for his side’s 2-1 defeat, but felt strongly that the game should have been called off for the safety of both sides.

On the pitch, Dundee took the lead thanks to a spectacular Leigh Griffiths free-kick, but Ryan Hedges restored parity just five minutes later.

Lewis Ferguson netted what would prove the winner with a powerful second-half drive.

McPake said: “I felt that it’s a bad decision, and I hope there’s no backlash in terms of players going back to their families.

“I felt for Jim Goodwin through the week, and Dundee United had to go to Ibrox with a much different side from normal.

“It wasn’t about the game today. It’s a complete and utter lack of care for the individuals who have to go home to their families. For me it’s lacking class.

“You see the way the English FA do it, and maybe the SPFL should take note.

“In terms of effort, what they gave, I’m proud in that sense. The goals we could have done better with, but I can’t fault the effort.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said: “It would have been easy to take our eye off the ball. I’m sure Dundee wanted the game to go ahead, regardless of trying to get the game put off.

“I don’t think the fact they were down to the bare bones really mattered too much as they had a really good team on the pitch.

“Any time you go a goal behind it’s difficult. The conditions weren’t great, but I think you saw the mental toughness of the group and the quality too.

“Any time we showed intent we were a real danger, and from a goal behind it’s good to come back and win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal