Steven Schumacher pleased with ‘professional’ Plymouth as Cheltenham beaten

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manager Steven Schumacher hailed the professionalism of his Plymouth players after they claimed a 2-0 win at Cheltenham.

A goal in each half for Panutche Camara and Jordon Garrick ensured Argyle maintained their promotion push with a second successive victory.

“Professional is probably the best word to describe the way we played,” Schumacher said.

“We produced two moments of good quality for the two goals, but we deserved to win it.

“Our first goal came from their corner and it was a great goal. I’m pleased for the players getting back-to-back wins. Now their confidence can grow again.

“If they keep producing that work-rate, we’ve got some good players and so we’ll see where it takes us.

“I wouldn’t say it was comfortable because they had a couple of spells of pressure when we had to stand firm. Credit to the players, they limited Cheltenham and our keeper only had one save to make.

“We’ve now got something to build on for the next game.”

Camara opened the scoring three minutes before half-time, finishing off a fine flowing move also involving Joe Edwards after Dan Scarr nodded clear a Cheltenham corner.

Matty Blair forced Michael Cooper into a save in the 64th minute after Charlie Raglan’s pass as Cheltenham looked for a leveller in front of their highest crowd since November 2019.

But Garrick made sure of the points, beating Owen Evans after substitute Niall Ennis found Camara and he provided the assist in the 75th minute.

Cheltenham are now without a win in five, while Argyle’s 1,512-strong travelling support cheered their second win in a row as they moved up to fourth.

With boss Michael Duff isolating due to Covid, assistant manager Russell Milton was in charge of Cheltenham.

He said: “I didn’t think there was an awful lot in it, but they scored at crucial times for them.

“The first half was nip and tuck but they scored from our corner. In the second half, we were on top and they scored as we were about to make a substitution.

“A couple of things didn’t quite go for us in and around the final third.

“Plymouth took their chances really well and that’s the sign of a good team.

“We put in a great shift and it didn’t quite fall for us.”