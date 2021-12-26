Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

High-flying Bromley held by struggling Southend

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 7:39 pm
Matthew Dennis secured a point for Southend at Bromley (Stephen Pond/PA)
Matthew Dennis secured a point for Southend at Bromley (Stephen Pond/PA)

Matthew Dennis’ equaliser ensured National League strugglers Southend emerged with a point from a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Bromley.

The home side, who played the final 16 minutes with 10 men after Liam Trotter limped off with all three substitutions having already been made, led through Michael Cheek but succumbed within two minutes in a tight encounter.

Bromley went close with just five minutes gone when defender Omar Sowunmi saw his header cleared off the line by Will Atkinson, but Sowunmi had to head away Zak Brunt’s audacious effort at the other end.

Sowunmi headed wide from a 28th-minute corner and it took another goal-line block by Southend full-back Nathan Ralph to deny Jude Arthurs the opening goal in first-half stoppage-time.

The visitors passed up a glorious opportunity to take the lead four minutes after the restart when Jason Demetriou fired high over after Sam Dalby had rounded goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

The home side finally went ahead through Cheek with 64 minutes gone but they were pegged back by Dennis two minutes later, although the visitors were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage as time ran down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal