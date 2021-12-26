Tranmere resilience in victory over Barrow pleases coach Andy Parkinson

An error occurred. Please try again.

First-team coach Andy Parkinson praised Tranmere’s resilience following a fifth successive Sky Bet League Two win that lifted Rovers into the top three.

Nicky Maynard’s seventh-minute opener and an 85th-minute effort from Kieron Morris secured a 2-0 win for the Prenton Park side.

“In between the two goals was a battle where we had to show resilience which we did really well,” said Parkinson.

“It was a really enjoyable, resilient win. We knew it was important because there weren’t many fixtures in the division.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to improve our league position. We are in great form, but we need to continue that now because the games come thick and fast.

“These are challenging times in Covid which they are for everyone. So we are adapting to that, making sure we follow all the protocols.

“We have a fantastic medical team, but you still have to come in every morning and follow all the protocols. We look at who is available and adjust accordingly.”

Maynard’s goal from Jay Spearing’s pass was his fifth of the season but his first in the league. However, his afternoon ended in disappointment after collecting a second-half ankle issue.

“Nicky took his goal really well,” added Parkinson. “It was a great touch and finish which is what he is good at.

“He has done that for many years, so we just hope his injury isn’t too bad.

“Kieron’s goal too was a great shift onto his right foot and a great finish and put the game to bed.”

Barrow manager Mark Cooper criticised the scheduling of pre-match coronavirus testing at the club and claimed that the process put his side “on the back foot”.

Despite his frustration, Cooper saw plenty of positives in his team’s performance after a first defeat in four games.

“I thought the players were great; we played some lovely football and they tried their socks off. I thought we were unlucky to lose.

“The only negative for me was we didn’t produce that bit of magic in front of goal. That’s probably been the story of our season so far.

“We had some great opportunities to pull the trigger but we didn’t do it.

“But the way the build-up to the game went, the players gave everything and were outstanding.

“The first goal was a blow and poor defending. Maynard does what he does and finishes it well.

“But we settled back into the game and I was convinced it was only a matter of time before we scored. We just didn’t have that killer instinct in front of goal.”