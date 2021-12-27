Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2017: Virgil Van Dijk becomes the world’s most expensive defender

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 6:01 am
Virgil Van Dijk arrives at Anfield three days after completing his world record move in 2017 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk became the world’s most expensive defender on this day in 2017 when it was announced Liverpool had agreed a deal to sign him from Southampton for £75million.

Van Dijk, 26 at the time, was confirmed as a Liverpool player days ahead of the transfer window reopening on January 1.

“Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player,” Van Dijk said on his Instagram account.

“Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come.”

The fee for Van Dijk was a Liverpool club record and comfortably eclipsed the most ever paid for a defender, surpassing the £52m Manchester City spent on Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy in July 2017.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “I can imagine people think ‘Wow, what a number this is’, but of course for me this is not interesting.

“We don’t make the prices, the market makes the prices and the first thing all Liverpool supporters should forget is the price.”

Van Dijk had moved to Southampton from Celtic in a £13m deal in September 2015 and signed a new six-year contract at St Mary’s in the following May.

He made his Liverpool debut on January 5, 2018 and scored the winner as the Reds beat Merseyside rivals Everton 2-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

Van Dijk, left, celebrates Liverpool's FA Cup win against Everton having scored on his club debut in 2018
He has since made 178 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, helping them keep 71 clean sheets and scoring 15 goals, while his impact was such that he was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2019.

Van Dijk was a cornerstone of the Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

In October 2020, he underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury against Everton at Goodison Park and was sidelined for nine months.

Van Dijk returned to action in July 2021, appearing as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s 4-3 friendly defeat to Hertha Berlin in Austria.

