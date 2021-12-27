Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norwich boss Dean Smith admits ‘clock is ticking’ in race to avoid relegation

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 12:49 pm
Dean Smith’s Norwich are battling to stay up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Smith admits “the clock is ticking” as he attempts to save Norwich from Premier League relegation.

The Canaries remain rooted to the foot of the table, three points from safety, after slumping to a 5-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Having seen his side double their points tally for the season by taking five points from his opening three games in charge, Smith has been unable to maintain the progress.

Four consecutive defeats, without registering a goal, means Norwich head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday in desperate need of a reaction.

“There are still 20 games to go but the clock is ticking,” conceded head coach Smith.

“I will look at myself, did I get the team right (against Arsenal)? Did I prepare the team right? But the players have to take a long, hard look at themselves.

“I won’t spend too long on dissecting Arsenal, because there were too many mistakes, but the players will know that.

“My overriding emotion was anger, because I haven’t seen that coming.

“We worked on Christmas Day and I felt watching them the players were ready to put in a big performance but we certainly didn’t do that.”

Following the Arsenal defeat, Smith had said the job of keeping Norwich in the top flight is now more difficult than when he replaced Daniel Farke in November.

The former Aston Villa boss cited his depleted squad as the reason for the uphill battle becoming a tougher climb with a number of players missing due to a mix of injuries and positive Covid cases.

The task at Palace will not be made easier by any of those absentees returning at Selhurst Park, with Smith adding: “”We knew coming into the Arsenal game none of those unavailable would be back, either through injury, illness or Covid.

“It’s too early to say at this stage for the Leicester game (on New Year’s Day). We just have to get through this next game first.

“We have the same group again. I have to lift spirits. But you need the players to drive it as well.”

