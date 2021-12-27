Watford will welcome some players back for visit of West Ham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri will have a number of players available when his side host West Ham on Tuesday after they had been in isolation due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Hornets have not played since their 2-1 defeat at Brentford on December 10, and there have been more positive tests. The club have confirmed some players will be able to return but have not provided names.

Francisco Sierralta has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained last month and is expected to be available, but Ben Foster (groin), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Christian Kabasele (calf), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remain sidelined.

West Ham are without Declan Rice through suspension.

The England midfielder collected his fifth booking of the season during the Boxing Day defeat by Southampton.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are still out injured.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Sierralta, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Elliot, Angelini

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Ashby, Baptiste, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko.