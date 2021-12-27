Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

First URC instalment of Glasgow against Edinburgh postponed due to coronavirus

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 1:45 pm
The 1872 Cup clash has been postponed (PA)
The 1872 Cup clash has been postponed (PA)

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.

The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.

A URC statement revealed that a “number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club”.

The statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”

Edinburgh had listed 17 players on Sunday who were unavailable through injury or Covid issues after naming a team which showed seven changes.

Warriors made only one change to the team that beat Exeter with 11 players unavailable, however that situation has changed overnight.

The teams are also due to meet in the Scottish capital on Sunday.

Warriors added in a statement: “We will continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks.

“The club thanks its supporters for their continued patience at this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal