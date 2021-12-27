Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland improve promotion prospects with commanding win at Doncaster

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 2:33 pm
Sunderland’s Ross Stewart (right) celebrates the opening goal with his team-mates (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sunderland’s Ross Stewart (right) celebrates the opening goal with his team-mates (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sunderland moved into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 thumping of managerless Doncaster at the newly-named Eco-Power Stadium.

A Ross Stewart penalty, an Elliot Embleton strike and a Ben Blythe own goal had Sunderland in full control of a game they dominated against struggling Rovers.

Branden Horton clumsily tripped Leon Dajaku in the box with Stewart firing the visitors ahead from the spot in the seventh minute.

Alex Pritchard drew a fine save from Doncaster goalkeeper Louis Jones with a low drive, before Dan Neil fired into the side-netting after a powerful run.

Embleton doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time when he was given time to bring down Pritchard’s centre and drill beyond Jones.

The visitors saw their lead extended further in the 51st minute when Blythe turned into his own net as he attempted to block Pritchard’s flicked effort.

Embleton smashed a shot off the outside of the post while it took a last-gasp block from Tommy Rowe to keep out a Neil effort.

Denver Hume looked to have added a fourth for Lee Johnson’s team when he slotted in from close range – but the substitute was flagged offside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]