Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leicester waiting on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Liverpool clash

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 3:53 pm
Jamie Vardy missed out on Boxing Day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy missed out on Boxing Day (Mike Egerton/PA)

Injury-hit Leicester will check on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Liverpool after neither were risked at Manchester City on Boxing Day due to hamstring issues.

Ryan Bertrand (knee) became the latest addition to a lengthy Foxes absence list when he was injured in the warm-up at the Etihad Stadium, joining other recent casualties Ricardo Pereira (leg), Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu (both hamstring).

The game comes too soon for Harvey Barnes, while Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana also remain on the sidelines.

Defender Virgil van Dijk and midfield trio Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are in contention for Liverpool after returning to training.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones were back among the ranks on Christmas Eve and Thiago returned on Boxing Day, with the quartet having to isolate after positive Covid-19 tests.

Andy Robertson remains suspended while Divock Origi is once again likely to miss out because of a knee injury.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Ndidi, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Vardy, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal