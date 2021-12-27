Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank: Pep Guardiola is greatest manager of modern era

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 5:49 pm
Thomas Frank will face Pep Guardiola for the first time on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Frank is relishing the chance to pit his wits against “the greatest manager of the modern era” when Brentford take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Wednesday.

Defending champions City will head south top of the table after the 6-3 Boxing Day thriller against Leicester made it nine league wins in a row but Frank warned his injury-hit side are not daunted by the challenge.

The Dane has never previously come up against Guardiola, a coach he said he had spent considerable time studying, but is under no illusions about how difficult it will be.

“We’re playing against the team in the division with potentially the biggest budget, definitely one of them, and I think the greatest manager of the modern era,” he said.

“Definitely unbelievable players and a very good, specific style of play that makes it quite difficult for a team like us to try to get something out of it because they are so good at keeping the ball.

“They almost never risk it – of course you can do a little bit of a counter – so it’s going to be very difficult.

“(Guardiola’s) a very innovative coach, always tweaking the positions. The way they build up from behind and the way they keep the ball and the breakthroughs, it’s something I’ve been studying for years.

“It’s difficult to copy, you need decent players, but it’s nice to get inspiration from that.”

Brentford took a point off Liverpool in a 3-3 draw in September and made Chelsea work in a 1-0 league defeat in October, also losing 2-0 to the Blues in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

“The good news is that we have done quite well against Liverpool and Chelsea, the two other top teams in the division,” Frank added.

“The only thing is I wanted to play (City) with a full strength side and unfortunately we are hit by injuries.”

Vitaly Janelt is out with Covid-19, while Bryan Mbeumo has joined an injury list which already includes Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva.

To make matters worse, Janelt’s fellow defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard is suspended after collecting his fifth booking in the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Brighton.

“You are playing against potentially the best offensive team in the world lacking a few defensive players so that’s maybe a bit of a mismatch, but we’ll find a way, we’ll find a plan,” Frank said.

“We have other players to step in who have to perform so we’ll find a way.”

