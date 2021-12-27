Golfers given robust performance reviews – Monday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.

Football

James Maddison made a Leicester fan’s Christmas.

Christmas greetings from Kalvin Phillips.

Christmas greetings from Kalvin Phillips.

Robin Koch sent a message of hope to Leeds fans.

Robin Koch sent a message of hope to Leeds fans.

Rio Ferdinand saluted Wayne Rooney after Derby’s win over West Brom.

Yaya Toure enjoyed a trip down memory lane.

Leeds turned the clock back to 1931 and recalled the birth of a club great.

Leeds turned the clock back to 1931 and recalled the birth of a club great.

Duncan Ferguson brought up his half-century.

Duncan Ferguson brought up his half-century.

The Lionesses looked back on a funny moment.

The Lionesses looked back on a funny moment.

Golf

Some of the world’s best golfers were given a robust ‘performance review’ by Scrubs star John C. McGinley.

Some of the world's best golfers were given a robust 'performance review' by Scrubs star John C. McGinley.

Cricket

On a challenging day for England, former captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of James Anderson.

On a challenging day for England, former captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of James Anderson.

While Shane Warne reflected on the second day’s action in the third Test as Australia closed in on the urn.

While Shane Warne reflected on the second day's action in the third Test as Australia closed in on the urn.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.

Nico Rosberg was ready for a challenge.