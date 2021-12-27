Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Upset Valerien Ismael wants ‘lion mentality’ from West Brom after loss at Derby

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 7:13 pm
Valerien Ismael was upset following West Brom’s defeat (Nigel French/PA)
West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael urged his players to show a “lion mentality” after losing 1-0 at bottom club Derby.

A bizarre goal by Colin Kazim-Richards in the 58th minute following a mistake from visiting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made it back-to-back wins for Wayne Rooney’s side for the first time since February.

But for Ismael, missing the chance to climb into the Sky Bet Championship’s top two before Bournemouth played at QPR on Monday evening was the spark to criticise his players.

“The mentality was not right for the game,” said Ismael.

“It’s all about desire – when you have the chance of a top-two spot, you need to show it from the first minute.

“At some point, we have to find the killer mentality, the lion mentality, to win games.

“We have to wake up. The players need to ask where they want to be in a year, two years. Why do they want to do the job?

“It’s more than frustration – I’m really upset.”

The only goal came when Johnstone unnecessarily rushed out of the penalty area and could only nod Cedric Kipre’s header straight into the path of Kazim-Richards, who found the empty net from 25 yards.

Ismael was angry about the goal, adding: “It was ridiculous, it’s not enough.

“We have conceded seven goals like that this season.”

Ismael revealed he read the riot act to his players after the game.

“I spoke to the players like that after – at some point I have to tell the truth,” he admitted.

“You have to speak and say how things are. We need to score more goals.”

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has called for the club’s takeover situation to be sorted out in the next week.

A prospective takeover by US businessman Chris Kirchner was called off on Christmas Eve.

The club’s administrators said an announcement on a preferred bidder is “imminent”.

Rooney said: “He’s got his own reasons why he has done that. The administrators have confirmed they have had bids from other companies and it needs to be done before January.

“I’m trying to plan for the future of this club and if it keeps dragging on, it’s not helpful to anyone.

“So really this next week is pivotal for this football club.”

Rooney added: “The next morning after Chris pulled out, I had players coming up to me asking me questions.

“There are players out of contract in mid-January, there are players who can pre-sign for other clubs in January – players who I want here at this club.”

Derby’s only on-target effort surprised another top team after they beat Bournemouth and drew with Fulham and West Brom previously.

Rooney said of the goal: “I could see something happening between the defender and the goalkeeper.

“Them getting so close to each other, you hoped it would fall for us; it did and he put in a nice finish.”

West Brom looked the more likely scorers for much of the game.

But Jake Livermore’s shot was deflected wide and Ryan Allsop denied Kipre, Adam Reach and Callum Robinson, while Kyle Bartley’s header was disallowed for offside.

After the goal, Bartley and Matt Clarke wasted headers and substitute Jordan Hugill side-footed wide.

In the dying seconds, Allsop brilliantly tipped over Bartley’s header.

