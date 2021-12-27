Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tabai Matson heaps praise on Will Edwards after Harlequins topple Northampton

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 8:33 pm
Tabai Matson, heaped praise on “exceptional” Will Edwards after Quins beat Northampton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harlequins boss Tabai Matson acclaimed Will Edwards for proving an accomplished deputy for Marcus Smith in a 41-27 Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton at Twickenham.

Smith was ruled out of ‘Big Game 13′ after it was revealed on Boxing Day that he tested for Covid, but the England fly-half will be available for Sunday’s trip to Gloucester.

In his absence, Edwards made his second Premiership start of the season and the 26-year-old shone in front of a 72,785 crowd by setting up two of the champions’ six tries.

“Will was exceptional,” Matson said. “We didn’t have fly-half cover and people don’t realise how hard it is to step into the breach like that. He kicked his goals and got us around the park. He adjusted well.

“Marcus is good. He’s actually available (on Tuesday) and is back in the mix. These are strange times.

“We’re really fortunate to have an amazing medical team who mitigate as much of these strange times as possible.

“For the next couple of weeks, just getting a 23 to the start line is going to pay dividends in April.

“At this time of year if you can stop somebody getting a bonus point it all matters later on.”

Harlequins v Northampton Saints – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stadium
Alex Dombrandt scored a hat-trick of tries at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Andre Esterhuizen was named man of the match for his bulldozing runs from inside centre, but England number eight Alex Dombrandt completed a hat-trick of tries to improve his chance of starting the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 5.

“Every time Alex delivers like that it catches your eye,” Matson said. “He’s a loose forward and someone who finds his way to the try line, so that’s always eye-catching.

“But when you look deeper into the performance around the physicality, getting on to the ball and working hard to get into tackles, that complements an international player. Three tries – greedy guy!”

It was only in the final eight minutes that Quins pulled clear and Northampton were on course to secure a bonus point until Dombrandt completed his hat-trick with seconds to spare.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get four or five points from that,” Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said. “We made a couple of awful decisions at the end and paid the price. It’s disappointing.

“We weren’t accurate enough, gave away too many penalties and got on the wrong side of the referee and when you do that you pay the price. We gave them too many platforms to set themselves up to win the game.”

