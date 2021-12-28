Troy Parrott challenging for MK Dons start against Cheltenham By Press Association December 28, 2021, 9:29 am Troy Parrott could start for MK Dons (Trenka Attila/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Troy Parrott could return to the MK Dons starting line-up for the visit of Cheltenham. On-loan Tottenham striker Parrott came on as a late substitute at Lincoln on Boxing Day after serving a suspension. He helped the Dons come from two goals down to register a dramatic 3-2 victory. Fellow forward Max Watters is not expected to be available again. Cheltenham duo Will Boyle and Taylor Perry are set to miss out through injury. But Conor Thomas should be involved in the squad again after returning from a spell out. Elliot Bonds featured against Plymouth on Boxing Day after his recent successful loan spell at Kidderminster. George Lloyd remains on the sidelines with a stomach muscle injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces postponement of Everton clash Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action Liam Manning praises MK Dons after Scott Twine’s late winner Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle nears return but will miss out against Plymouth