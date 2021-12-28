Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hardie in contention to start for Plymouth against Portsmouth

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 10:01 am
Ryan Hardie could return for Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Hardie could return for Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Hardie could return to the Plymouth starting line-up for the visit of Portsmouth.

The 12-goal striker was rested for Argyle’s 2-0 win over Cheltenham on Boxing Day.

Hardie scored both goals in the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in September.

Jordon Garrick will be fit despite limping off late on against Cheltenham.

Portsmouth’s Covid-hit players have all returned to training after their Boxing Day clash with Oxford was postponed.

Injured trio Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are also back in training and hope to be available in the new year.

Skipper Robertson has been out since September and Tunnicliffe was injured at the end of October.

Thompson has not featured since November due to a hip problem.

