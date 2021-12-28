Swindon captain Dion Conroy suspended for Stevenage visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon skipper Dion Conroy starts a two-game ban as the Robins end an enforced 18-day break at home to Stevenage.

Conroy was sent off in the closing stages of Swindon’s last game, a 2-0 defeat at Barrow on December 11.

Robins boss Ben Garner has revealed 16 players and seven staff members at the Skt Bet League Two club have been affected by Covid-19 over the last few weeks.

Defender Mathieu Baudry remains sidelined by a hip problem but Wales midfielder Jonny Williams should be available after missing the last two games.

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale expects to have more numbers available after losing “three or four players” to coronavirus in their last game at Salford on December 18.

First-year scholar Owen Cochran was handed his debut in that 1-0 defeat as defenders Luther James-Wildin and Terence Vancooten were among those ruled out.

Stevenage dropped into the relegation places over the festive period and must wait to give goalkeeper Christy Pym his debut.

Pym, who played over 150 games for Tisdale at Exeter, has agreed terms to join on loan from Peterborough for the rest of the season but will not be eligible until January 3.