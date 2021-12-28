Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon captain Dion Conroy suspended for Stevenage visit

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 10:21 am
Swindon skipper Dion Conroy (centre) misses the home game against Stevenage through suspension (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Swindon skipper Dion Conroy starts a two-game ban as the Robins end an enforced 18-day break at home to Stevenage.

Conroy was sent off in the closing stages of Swindon’s last game, a 2-0 defeat at Barrow on December 11.

Robins boss Ben Garner has revealed 16 players and seven staff members at the Skt Bet League Two club have been affected by Covid-19 over the last few weeks.

Defender Mathieu Baudry remains sidelined by a hip problem but Wales midfielder Jonny Williams should be available after missing the last two games.

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale expects to have more numbers available after losing “three or four players” to coronavirus in their last game at Salford on December 18.

First-year scholar Owen Cochran was handed his debut in that 1-0 defeat as defenders Luther James-Wildin and Terence Vancooten were among those ruled out.

Stevenage dropped into the relegation places over the festive period and must wait to give goalkeeper Christy Pym his debut.

Pym, who played over 150 games for Tisdale at Exeter, has agreed terms to join on loan from Peterborough for the rest of the season but will not be eligible until January 3.

