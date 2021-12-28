Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 10:39 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is facing a selection crisis ahead of Thursday night’s Premier League trip to Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is facing a selection crisis ahead of Thursday night's Premier League trip to Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.

The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.

Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is available after serving his ban, full-back Javier Manquillo picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against the Red Devils and will sit out at Goodison Park.

The Newcastle boss declined to give details of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, but asked how the picture looked for Thursday, when he will need a minimum of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available, he said: “We will try and get the game on.

“It’s a simple process of counting the bodies, but we just need to count the cost of tonight. We need to count the bodies after tonight.”

Everton, managed by former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, have not played since December 16 as a result of their own selection problems.

By contrast, Newcastle are set to play for the fifth time in 19 days but will be buoyed by their performance in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United which might have yielded three points for just the second time this season.

They led through Saint-Maximin’s early strike and, although they were pegged by by Edinson Cavani’s 71st-minute equaliser, only the post and keeper David De Gea kept them at bay in a dramatic finish.

With £40million record signing Joelinton, rejuvenated in a midfielder role under Howe, leading a commendable team effort, Newcastle suggested they can yet dig themselves out of relegation trouble despite having reached the halfway stage with just 11 points.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff told NUFC TV: “When we get on the front foot and press teams, we know we can make it tough for anyone.

“Our next run of games, we’re not playing Liverpool, Manchester City Manchester United, three of the best teams. We’ve got to use this as a chance to pick up points and hopefully start looking up.

“Every game is massive that you play for Newcastle United. Every time you pull the top on, it’s a massive, massive privilege. Everyone in the dressing room knows that, the staff know that and we’ll put the work in over the next couple of days to be ready for it [Everton].

“It’s a chance to pick up points, we’ve got to see it as that. Hopefully there’s no cancellation in terms of Covid and everything else going on because it’s a game where we can take positives from this one and hopefully carry that on to Thursday night in that game.”

