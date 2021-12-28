Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Next year will need to be remarkable to beat Brentford’s 2021 – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 10:55 am
Thomas Frank and Brentford have enjoyed a special year in 2021 (Ashley Western/PA)
Thomas Frank admitted Brentford will have to do something remarkable to make 2022 better than this year but has urged his side to keep pushing to build on the success they have enjoyed over the last 12 months.

The Bees will play their final match of 2021 when defending champions and table-topping Manchester City visit on Wednesday night.

The year began with a first-ever appearance in a major cup semi-final when then-Championship Brentford lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Then followed promotion to the top flight for the first time in 74 years via the play-offs, and Frank’s side have wasted little time in looking comfortable in the Premier League, taking 20 points from 17 games, including victory over Arsenal and a pulsating 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

“We need to do something really special to beat this year,” Frank said. “Hopefully we can have a fantastic finish to this year and start the new year very well.

“Going into the best league in the world for the first time and getting back to the top-flight for the first time in 74 years is very special.

“We’ve continued doing well in the Premier League and that is quite remarkable. I am very proud and privileged that I’ve been part of that.”

Finishing the year on a high note will be an uphill challenge. City are in scintillating form, having won nine in a row in the league, with 17 goals in their last three games.

To make Brentford’s life harder, the Bees go into the game short on numbers due to a lengthy injury list, coupled with a positive Covid-19 test for Vitaly Janelt and a suspension for Christian Norgaard.

“We need to be smart,” Frank said. “A full-strength Chelsea team struggled against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge and that tells the whole story.

“We need to defend fantastically throughout the game with unbelievable mentality and structure. Then we need to pick our moments on the counter-attack as it will be the counter-attack, or set-pieces, where we can threaten them.

“These games against teams that are better than you, you need to defend very well and nail that low block. Then you need to counter. That will be the main idea. I don’t think that’s any secret; I don’t think (Pep Guardiola) is expecting anything else.

“In one game anything can happen. We’ve seen this season that City lost to Crystal Palace at home. Manchester City must have one of the best records against teams in the lower end of the table because they just dominate so much.”

Though the odds are against them, Frank will not accept anything less than a committed performance and belief that Brentford can get something from the match.

“I take it game by game and I want to do everything I can to get three points from this game,” he said.

“Maybe it is even more important to have a full-strength team against teams other than Manchester City because most likely you aren’t getting anything. I would have preferred not to be missing six of my normal starters, but it is what it is.

“We will put a team out that will run and fight. We will do everything we can to get three points.”

