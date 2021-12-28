Shrewsbury hope for positive news on Aaron Pierre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shrewsbury are awaiting the result of a coronavirus test to see if Aaron Pierre will be available for the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

The defender missed the Boxing Day win at Fleetwood after a positive lateral flow test and – although he has subsequently tested negative on another lateral flow – the confirmatory PCR test was delayed by the Christmas holiday.

Striker Tom Bloxham again sits out through suspension.

Captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell looks to have come through unscathed after returning from a hamstring injury to play 90 minutes at Fleetwood.

Accrington are again without long-term casualty Joe Pritchard following a setback in his return from injury.

The midfielder, who has been out since August, had been under consideration for the Boxing Day win over Rotherham but tweaked his hamstring and will be missing for another couple of weeks.

Harry Pell and Matt Butcher both returned as substitutes at the weekend and could be pushing for starts.

David Morgan is also nearing a return but captain Seamus Conneely is again doubtful.