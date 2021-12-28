Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool down to bare bones for visit of Middlesbrough

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 12:35 pm
Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel is suspended for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has a major selection headache ahead of Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with in-form Middlesbrough.

Already missing Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward, the list of absentees grew significantly ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Huddersfield, with Reece James, Callum Connolly, Ryan Wintle and Owen Dale added to it as Covid-19 and injuries took their toll.

A fresh coronavirus case and defender Jordan Gabriel’s two-match ban after he collected his second red card of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium have further depleted Critchley’s squad.

In addition, midfielder Sonny Carey suffered a metatarsal injury at Huddersfield and is likely to be sidelined for some time, and a series of bumps and bruises have left the Seasiders struggling to field the required goalkeeper and 13 outfield players.

Boro manager Chris Wilder was hoping for a clean bill of health following Tuesday’s latest round of Covid testing.

He otherwise has no fresh injury problems following Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest which extended their unbeaten run to five games, four of them victories.

Wilder made one change for the Forest game with Onel Hernandez replacing Duncan Watmore in the starting line-up, and Lee Peltier came off the bench following his return from an enforced Covid lay-off.

However, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain on the sidelines.

