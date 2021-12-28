Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale targets new faces at Livingston despite Covid-19 uncertainty

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 2:29 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale, right, wants some new faces (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale is hoping to do some January transfer business – if the pandemic does not intervene.

Martindale is keen to freshen up his squad but admits his plans may depend on good news from the Scottish Government after the initial three-week curbs on crowds come to an end.

The Livi boss told Sky Sports News: “We are probably looking at bringing in two or three faces and there’s probably going to be two or three faces leaving the building also.

“It’s essential that you try and keep as big a squad as possible.

“It’s difficult, especially when the chairman and chief executive don’t know when fans are going to be back in the stadium and you are trying to work on your budgets.

“But I think the signs are encouraging and hopefully we can see fans back in the stadium, which is going to help myself get new faces in the building.”

