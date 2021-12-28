Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Same again for in-form Blackburn

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 3:55 pm
Tony Mowbray has reported no coronavirus cases in his first-team squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Tony Mowbray has reported no coronavirus cases in his first-team squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Barnsley.

Rovers, whose scheduled game at Hull was postponed two hours before kick-off on Boxing Day, reported no new cases of coronavirus after the club carried out testing on Tuesday.

Mowbray, whose side are bidding for a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win, has no new injury concerns following the 4-0 home victory against Birmingham in their last match on December 18.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Joe Rankin-Costello (foot/hamstring) are edging closer to their returns, while on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow could return to contention after missing the goalless home draw against West Brom.

Boss Poya Asbaghi has reported no new injuries or any new positive coronavirus cases in his squad.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton returned to the bench against West Brom after recovering from an injury sustained in training.

Barnsley are second from bottom and Asbaghi, who replaced Markus Schopp in November, has not won any of his first five games in charge, but has drawn three.

