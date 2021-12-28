Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brentford short of players for visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 4:29 pm
Brentford’s Rico Henry will miss the visit of Manchester City through injury (John Walton/PA)
Brentford’s Rico Henry will miss the visit of Manchester City through injury (John Walton/PA)

Brentford will be shorthanded for the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday night as injuries, illness and suspension bite.

Bryan Mbeumo and Rico Henry have joined an injury list which already includes Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva.

Vitaly Janelt is out with Covid-19 while Mads Bech Sorensen, who is recovering from the virus, is a doubt, with Thomas Frank indicating he would be on the bench at best. Christian Norgaard is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season.

Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones could again be doubtful for City.

England full-back Walker has not been fit enough to feature in City’s last three matchday squads.

Rodri and Stones also missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester for unspecified reasons, although the latter was reportedly injured.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Kayky, Mbete.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal