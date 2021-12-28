Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich have steered clear of Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Wycombe clash

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 4:35 pm
Former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna takes charge of his first match as Ipswich boss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna takes charge of his first match as Ipswich boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says his squad have not been badly affected by Covid-19 ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe.

“The cases we have had have been isolated and so far there hasn’t been a big outbreak,” McKenna said.

Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Toto Nsiala have returned to training having recovered from coronavirus but they are not yet ready to play.

Bersant Celina, Jon Nolan and Hayden Coulson have been ruled out by injury.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed that Wanderers have also managed to avoid a significant outbreak.

The Blues were able to take Christmas off following the postponement of their Boxing Day fixture against Cambridge.

However, they have now not played since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 11.

“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we’ll be well up for them,” Ainsworth said.

