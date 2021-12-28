Wrexham go third in the table as they stroll to away victory against Altrincham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wrexham moved third in the National League table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Altrincham.

Full-backs Aaron Hayden and Bryce Hosannah found the net to seal Wrexham’s third league win in a row.

Hayden nodded home his fourth league goal of the campaign, before Hosannah swept in his maiden effort for the club, following up after Jordan Ponticelli hit the bar.

Altrincham’s wretched run extended to a fourth straight defeat in a string of seven matches without a win.