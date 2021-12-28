Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches lifts Dagenham to win over Aldershot By Press Association December 28, 2021, 5:25 pm Angelo Balanta notched the winner for Dagenham (Paul Harding/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches sealed Dagenham & Redbridge’s 1-0 National League win over Aldershot. The forward conjured a cute lob for his seventh league goal of the season in the 39th minute. Dagenham secured their third win in four matches in all competitions, to sit eighth in the league table. Aldershot were bidding to hit back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw at Woking but again came up short. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Huntly v Turriff United: Robbie Foster marks Black and Golds debut with third goal in a 3-0 win Battling qualities in win over Dundee cheer Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller Arbroath move clear at Championship summit with comfortable win at Dunfermline