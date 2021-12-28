Nathan Blissett fires Maidenhead to overdue victory at expense of Bromley By Press Association December 28, 2021, 5:47 pm Nathan Blissett’s header broke the deadlock (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Maidenhead secured a first Vanarama National League win in seven games with a 1-0 victory over Bromley at York Road. The Magpies had lost five out of the previous six league matches to slip towards the relegation zone. Josh Kelly went close at the end of the first half when his shot went just wide before Nathan Blissett’s header broke the deadlock in the 68th minute. Promotion-chasing Bromley were denied a late equaliser when Hungarian goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai made a fine save from Corey Whitely’s long-range effort. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal High-flying Bromley held by struggling Southend Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend Fred scores unlikely winner as Ralf Rangnick era starts with Man Utd victory Wrexham unbeaten in six after victory over Bromley