Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had sympathy with England following confirmation of their Ashes series defeat.

If you thought that this #Ashes trip for the England players was going to be anything less than a shambles, you’ve missed the lead up & you didn’t watch the tour of India! Lead up – quarantine & Covid off field issues a nightmare! India – batters can’t bat! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 28, 2021

And still NOT blaming the players. It’s the system! And, I’ve been on two 5-0 defeats and they’re horrendous for all! My advice – DO NOT GO TO THE NETS! Get away from cricket & turn up the day of the next game. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 28, 2021

Another thing ticked off Australia captain Pat Cummins’ list.

Even Australia’s Prime Minister took to Twitter.

How good!!! They don’t come much bigger than that. An Ashes triumph to rival the best at the G. Congratulations to @patcummins30, @stevesmith49, Justin Langer and the whole team – and especially @sboland24 – an inspirational performance. A great day. pic.twitter.com/LIfj0Bs8bi — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 28, 2021

Former India international Wasim Jaffer enjoyed winding Michael Vaughan up after England’s collapse.

Football

Ferran Torres looked happy with his move to Barcelona.

Allan Saint-Maximin shared the love with Newcastle fans.

While Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in a reflective mood.

We have to start making these games count. We go again on Thursday 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZjsQjcuO7u — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 28, 2021

Harry Kane rued two points dropped at Southampton.

Frustrating not to find a winner against 10 men. Need to kick on and start the new year strong. pic.twitter.com/oL2PsAibcq — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2021

Former England captain Terry Butcher was celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Best wishes to former #ThreeLions captain Terry Butcher on his birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/tKvb50bXrg — England (@England) December 28, 2021

Former Arsenal, Leicester, QPR and Scotland defender Frank McLintock turned 82.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Arsenal legend, Frank McLintock! 🎂 Former captain, double winner and Footballer of the Year 🏆 Have a great day, Frank ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mknaZttT89 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2021

The EFL turned the clock back.

Boxing

Tony Bellew took his training outside.