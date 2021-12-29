Football rumours: Everton looking to sign Ross Barkley during transfer window

An error occurred. Please try again.

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports that Everton are looking into signing 28-year-old England midfielder and former Toffee Ross Barkley, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to Aston Villa, during the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly interested in bringing in Brazil striker, Gabriel Barbosa, 25, in January. But the Mirror writes the striker would prefer to stay with Flamengo in his home country.

Gabriel Barbosa wants to continue playing in his native Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Mail reports that Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest are currently vying for Bournemouth’s 30-year-old defender Steve Cook.



The same paper also writes that Middlesbrough are closing in on Brighton’s Republic of Ireland forward, 21-year-old Aaron Connolly.

Social media round-up

Robert Lewandowski has left the door open to Man City transfer #MCFC https://t.co/lfxTrttACN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 29, 2021

#AFC may have Jonathan David transfer advantage as Thierry Henry clue emergeshttps://t.co/FyfyuBMjBn pic.twitter.com/e3KhUggJnc — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 29, 2021

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Marca reports the Barcelona defender, 28, is being scouted by Newcastle.

Lorenzo Insigne: Sky Sport Italia reports that the Italian forward is being tempted by an offer from Toronto FC, with the Major League Soccer club pushing to sign the 30-year-old by January.