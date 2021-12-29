Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fabricio Coloccini ends playing days at 39

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini has announced his retirement (Richard Sellers/PA)
Former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini has announced his retirement at the age of 39.

The ex-Argentina international spent eight years at St James’ Park having joined from Deportivo La Coruna in 2008, helping the team into the Premier League in 2010 and making 275 appearances for the club.

He returned to his homeland in 2016 to join San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires and finished his career with another of the city’s top-flight clubs Aldosivi.

“I was immersed in a dream for 22 years of my life that has given me much more than I imagined,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I fulfilled all my dreams as a soccer player, (and) know that I was happy during this trip which I would have liked never to end.

“But unfortunately it has an expiration date. Like everything.”

Newcastle sent their thanks, tweeting: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, Colo and all the very best with your next chapter.”

