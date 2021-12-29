Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City close to full strength for QPR game

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 1:11 pm
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hopes to be close to full strength against QPR on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hope to be close to full-strength for QPR’s Sky Bet Championship visit to Ashton Gate.

Andy King (hamstring) and Callum O’Dowda (groin) are closing in on first-team returns, but Nathan Baker (concussion) is set to miss out again on Thursday.

Joe Williams has rejoined the main training group and Pearson feels the midfielder could be back in contention next month.

Williams has made only five league starts since joining from Wigan in August 2020 and pulled up with a hamstring injury against Stoke last month.

QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell misses out through suspension after being sent off in Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Ilias Chair, who is due to join up with the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on January 3 along with Senegal’s Seny Dieng and Sierra Leone’s Osman Kakay, will be assessed after picking up a calf injury against Bournemouth.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring) remains sidelined, but Albert Adomah has built up his fitness following an injury layoff and could start against his former club.

Sam McCallum (hamstring) and Jordy de Wijs (calf) are not fit enough to return.

