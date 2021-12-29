Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reigning champion Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship postponement

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 1:31 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 1:37 pm
World champion Gerwyn Price has called for the PDC World Championship to be postponed after three players pulled out of the tournament because of coronavirus (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gerwyn Price has called for the William Hill World Darts Championship to be postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the event.

Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday after testing positive.

The Englishman and world number 14 followed Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort out of the competition prematurely.

World champion Price wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tournament needs to be postponed”.

He later added in a second post: “I’ve been in their position so I feel for the players that have had to withdraw, there’s a lot of hard work gone into getting events like the World Championships on so postponing probably isn’t the best option but an option I wouldn’t disagree with, time to keep myself safe and out of touch…keep safe all”.

Welshman Price, the world number one, is due to play Dirk van Duijvenbode in a fourth-round match on Wednesday evening.

Gerwyn Price is scheduled to be in action on Wednesday
Gerwyn Price is scheduled to be in action on Wednesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving a bye.

A statement from the PDC read: “Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.

“Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon’s session will continue with two matches.”

“Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz.”

Chisnall’s withdrawal is another blow for the integrity of the showpiece tournament, with three-time world champion Van Gerwen having pulled out on Tuesday.

Van Gerwen described himself as being “sour” at his withdrawal and called on the PDC to do more.

“They actually have to check everyone at the door every day – they didn’t do that,” the Dutchman told AD Sportwereld.

“According to the British Government, this is not necessary, but to protect your own organisation and the World Championship, that would have been useful.

“The PDC will at all times say that they have followed the rules of the Government, but they could have been looked at more closely.

“The control has not been strong enough. It is just a big corona bomb now.

“It is as leaky as a basket. Now I pay a high price. I haven’t done anything at all – that makes it extra sour.”

