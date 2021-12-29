Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Norwich fan under investigation following alleged racist abuse of Palace players

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 1:33 pm
Norwich suffered a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace (Steven Paston/PA)
Norwich suffered a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

A fan is the subject of an investigation by Norwich after alleged racist comments were directed at Crystal Palace players during Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

The club have also reported online racist abuse aimed at some of their own players to Norfolk Police and have pledged to impose “the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour”.

“Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters,” said a Norwich statement.

“Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

“The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour.

“The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police.

“An individual has also been identified and an investigation is ongoing following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace’s players.

“No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse.

“All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game.

“Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal