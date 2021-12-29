Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

QPR and Bournemouth charged by FA over stoppage-time melee

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 5:51 pm
QPR and Bournemouth have been charged following a melee between the two sides in injury time on Monday (John Walton/PA)
QPR and Bournemouth have been charged following a melee between the two sides in injury time on Monday (John Walton/PA)

QPR and Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following an injury-time incident in the Cherries’ 1-0 win on Monday.

An altercation with both sets of players erupted following a challenge between Dominic Solanke and Yoann Barbet which also saw QPR’s Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow after he clashed with Chris Mepham.

The FA said in a statement: “Queens Park Rangers and AFC Bournemouth have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Monday 27 December 2021.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the fixture.”

Both clubs have until January 4 to respond to the charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]