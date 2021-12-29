QPR and Bournemouth charged by FA over stoppage-time melee

An error occurred. Please try again.

QPR and Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following an injury-time incident in the Cherries’ 1-0 win on Monday.

An altercation with both sets of players erupted following a challenge between Dominic Solanke and Yoann Barbet which also saw QPR’s Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow after he clashed with Chris Mepham.

The FA said in a statement: “Queens Park Rangers and AFC Bournemouth have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Monday 27 December 2021.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the fixture.”

Both clubs have until January 4 to respond to the charge.