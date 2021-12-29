Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Murphy’s superb strike seals Crewe win against fellow strugglers Morecambe

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 10:03 pm
Luke Murphy scored a stunning winner for Crewe (Mike Egerton/PA)
A superb second-half strike from Luke Murphy gave Crewe a vital 2-1 victory at fellow League One strugglers Morecambe.

Murphy volleyed past Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren after 59 minutes to give Dave Artell’s side their first away win of the season and at the same time put Morecambe under more pressure at the wrong end of the table.

Crewe started well with Tom Lowery drilling a low shot into the side netting after six minutes and Callum Ainley seeing a shot deflected wide.

But it was the home side who took the lead with Greg Leigh heading Adam Phillips’ cross past Dave Richards from six yards in the 36th minute.

Artell’s side hit back with 52 minutes gone with a close-range header by veteran striker Chris Porter from Tom Lowery’s assist before taking the lead four minutes later with a superb 25-yard volley from Murphy looping into the top left-hand corner of Letheren’s goal.

Morecambe hit back with Aaron Wildig volleying over from close range and Richards saving smartly low to his left from Jonah Ayunga but the visitors held out for a much-needed victory.

