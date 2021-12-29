Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson effusive in his praise of Oxford following AFC Wimbledon victory

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 10:27 pm
Sam Long (left) and manager Karl Robinson celebrate the win (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Long (left) and manager Karl Robinson celebrate the win (Nigel French/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson saluted his side’s energy as they saw off a rusty AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium with a scintillating attacking performance.

The U’s dominated from the start with goals from Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Sam Long lifting them into fifth in Sky Bet League One.

“The energy was incredible,” Robinson said. “And my players really look like they’re enjoying it at the moment.

“This was about everything here, not just the team or the management but the collective – the stewards, the groundsman – and I thought our pitch was magnificent.

“We work hard on rotations and the big thing for me and our DNA is how hard we work.

“All of them worked incredibly hard and every single player was very, very good.

“It was a joy to watch and to be a manager of a team performing like that.”

Robinson said loanee Herbie Kane stood out for him and revealed that an agreement had been reached with his parent club Barnsley to extend his stay.

“We agreed with Barnsley today to keep Herbie Kane for the rest of the season. He’s signed the paperwork with the new clause and he cannot now be recalled – which is great news for our football club.

“Some of the magical things he does, and the play around him, is fantastic.”

Oxford’s wingers played a key part in the victory, though, with the in-form Ryan Williams teeing-up Sykes for the opening goal, and Gavin Whyte producing quality crosses for Taylor and Long to net.

Taylor also had an impudent effort ruled out for offside, while Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev produced two other fine saves.

AFC Wimbledon had not played for two-and-a-half weeks and boss Mark Robinson thought it showed.

They were not at the races in the first half, but did improve for the second 45 minutes, with substitute Zach Robinson’s fierce shot testing goalkeeper Simon Eastwood late on.

“Oxford were very good but we were really poor,” said Mark Robinson. “We looked like we hadn’t played for nearly three weeks.

“To be honest I didn’t see it coming because we had been good in our last few matches and training had been good. But Oxford are a good side.

“This 90 minutes won’t define us, it’s just the manner of the defeat which is very disappointing.

“We know we are way off where we were before our break in games.

“It’s so difficult to get the intensity of matches, but I’ll have to look at what we do in training to make sure we don’t have another lacklustre performance like this one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal