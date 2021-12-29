Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe manager David Artell feels his side were worthy winners against Morecambe

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 10:55 pm
David Artell felt his Crewe sided deserved to win at Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell felt his Crewe sided deserved to win at Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell said his side were worthy winners as they beat fellow League One strugglers Morecambe 2-1.

Second-half goals from Chris Porter and Luke Murphy earned the Alex their first away win of the season as they came from behind following Greg Leigh’s first-half opener for the home side.

Artell said: “I thought we fully deserved to win the game and it was a big three points for us against a team in and around us in the league.

“I thought we were the better team in the first 30 minutes and their goal came against the run of play which did affect us.

“At half-time though I just told the lads to stay calm as I felt they were the better side and I felt we got what we deserved with the two goals with Luke Murphy’s strike worthy of winning any game.

“After that we were a bit edgy for 10 minutes but saw the game out well in the end and took the points.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could not hide his feelings at his side’s performance.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the performance and the result.

“It was the same old problem really because we allowed them back into the game with some really poor defending and that has been our problem all season.

“We allowed a cross to come in far too easily and to give someone a free header three yards out is inexcusable.

“Their second goal was a good finish but at the end of the day we had a lot of players who seemed to freeze in a big game and we got what we deserved.”

The home side ended the game on the front foot but Aaron Wildig missed a great chance from close range and Dave Richards saved superbly from Jonah Ayunga to steer Crewe to the three points.

