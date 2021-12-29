Ben Garner proud of Covid-hit Swindon after securing draw on return to action

Swindon head coach Ben Garner admitted his pride in his players for seeing out a 0-0 draw with Stevenage in their first game back since a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Robins played for the first time in 18 days, managing just one shot on target at the County Ground.

Garner said: “I was proud of the players tonight and I think considering the number of players we have had hit by Covid and the limited training we have had I am really proud of the group.

“Some of those players have been in bed for five-six days, isolated for 10 days, then come and played 90 minutes after two days training.

“We were a bit rusty first half but were much much better second half and created lots of opportunities to get into some better positions.

“It shows the spirit of the football club, of this group and I am very proud of the boys.

“Full credit to our medical department for getting players back for this game. It’s a strange situation, but we try to do the best we can heading into Northampton.

“Ellis Iandolo was probably the hardest hit by Covid but we had to get a team out and he kept going.”

Elliot List forced a reactionary save from Jojo Wollacott inside the opening 10 minutes after Jake Reeves’ initial effort stung the face of the Swindon keeper.

Former Swindon striker Luke Norris went close for Stevenage just before half-time but his glancing header at the back-post ricocheted off the post.

List spurned a golden opportunity following the restart as he skied a shot into the stands after being played through on goal by Chris Lines.

Swindon were forced to wait until the 80th minute to register their only shot on target when Iandolo stung the palms of Adam Smith.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale felt his side did enough to win the game.

He said: “It was a really good step forward and I think we could have won it. I just have to thank the players. I asked them to stick to some structural points today and they did it.

“Their discipline was excellent and I was really impressed with how we connected so well.

“We engaged in that structure, we took parts of the pitch and made them our own and although they had possession we turned lots of our possession into chances and probably the best chances of the game.

“I’m really proud of them and we could have easily got a goal off the back of it and we march on. It was a really good point and a big step forward for that belief in our team.

“I think we are a fraction away from scoring two or three in a game.”