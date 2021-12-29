John Coleman praises Accrington squad for battling for a point at Shrewsbury

John Coleman praised his depleted Accrington squad for not playing the Covid-19 card before their 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.

Coleman revealed the Lancashire club had five players missing due to the virus as well as a handful of others ill and struggling to breathe during the game at New Meadow.

Games have been called off due to Covid during the festive period and Accrington boss Coleman said: “I have to give our players every credit because most teams would have got that game called off tonight as we had five missing with Covid and another four or five really ill.

“A few of our boys went out there that could barely breathe and they deserve full credit and it’s fantastic testament to their will to win.”

Matt Butcher had the first good chance of the game when he hit a powerful shot at Shropshire goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Stanley stopper Toby Savin also produced a couple of fine saves.

Coleman added: “I think Shrewsbury had one or two chances but Matt Butcher hit an absolute screamer, it’s very rare that the home fans clap you for a move.

“Toby Savin made a really good save to keep us in the game, but we had a few chances ourselves.

“It’s an incredible point coming here as Shrewsbury have been on incredible form.

“The spirit that the players showed was refreshing and the travelling fans were fantastic tonight.

“From the 45th to the 75th minute we absolutely battered them, we were relentless in our attack and they couldn’t get out.”

The hosts dominated the first half, but failed to make their chances count in their bid for three wins on the bounce.

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill reflected: “The assessment is that after 14 minutes we should have been 3-0 up and after 27 minutes we should have been 4-0 up.

“We didn’t play quite sharp enough tonight and that sharpness is why we didn’t take our chances.

“Our chances fell to people that we would feel quite happy with them falling to however they’re not going to be perfect with everything they do so it ends up being an awkward game.

“In the second half there was a bit of a wind that we can feel now going down the pitch now and when the long balls come in the box they put you under a lot of pressure.

“They’re a big team and what they do really well is back it up and get on the second balls and that pushes us back in then.

“Therefore we have ended up doing a lot of heading and hooking.

“As well I think the supporters realised the boys’ effort and around 69 minutes they came alive and give the players energy to see out the game.”